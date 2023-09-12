Ashley McBryde Uses Her ASL Skills To Make A Young Fan’s Night

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 11: Ashley McBryde performs on stage during day four of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 11, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage,)

Recently, Ashley McBryde has been flourishing and still finds time to study American Sign Language, which she put to good use in a moment that has gone viral during a recent performance.

She said in a recent interview, “I love to learn as much as I can, but I can only learn so much, retain and practice so much because there’s not people to practice with.”

Young Charlee, who was in the audience and eager to meet the singer, was brought on stage by McBryde. Despite Charlee’s hearing impairment, McBryde took advantage of the chance to ask Charlee’s mother in sign language whether it was acceptable to put Charlee on the microphone and interrogate her.

