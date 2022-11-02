Ashley McBryde to host TV special benefitting first responder families

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Ashley McBryde is getting into the holiday spirit, and in this case, that means giving back to the families of fallen first responders.

The singer has signed on to host Homes for the Holidays, a television performance special featuring artists playing their music all over the U.S. In addition to her hosting duties, Ashley will contribute a performance of “Amazing Grace,” which serves as the grand finale of the show.

Other musical acts who have signed on to participate in the special include Travis Tritt, Runaway June, Bret Michaels, Ian Munsick and Robert Rudolph. Plus, Cole Hauser — one of the stars of the runaway TV hit Yellowstone — is on the bill, too.

The broadcast will benefit The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which helps provide mortgage-free homes for the families of fallen first responders. “What better way to celebrate the holiday season than by helping Tunnel to Towers showcase the love, resilience and hope of these military and first responder families?” Ashley says of the show.

Homes for the Holidays will air Thanksgiving weekend through New Year’s Day across a variety of network affiliates, including Fox, Scripps and Gray stations, plus the Circle Network and AXS TV.

