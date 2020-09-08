Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & more to perform on the Opry on Saturday
ABC/Image Group LAThe Grand Ole Opry will soon be graced by the presence of rising talent, along with a country music veteran.
Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes and Riley Green will perform on the Opry this Saturday, alongside 2019 inductee Mark Wills.
Tenille and Riley were both early 2020 ACM Awards winners when host Keith Urban recently surprised them with a video call revealing that they’d been named New Female Artist of the Year and New Male Artist of the Year, respectively.
Additionally, Ashley is nominated for three 2020 CMA Awards for Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year for her latest project Never Will, and Musical Event of the Year as a featured artist on Miranda Lambert‘s “Fooled Around and Fell in Love.” Tenille is also nominated in the latter category for her participation in the collaboration.
The September 12 show will mark the Opry’s 4,942nd consecutive broadcast on Saturday nights. The venue has been closed to the public since mid-March, the Opry taping the weekly shows non-audience and with a skeleton crew.
Other stars who’ve recently performed on the show include Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Vince Gill and Amy Grant and more.
By Cillea Houghton
