98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Ashley McBryde shares snippet of “Cool Little Bars”

July 27, 2023 1:30PM CDT
Share
ABC/Connie Chornuk

Ashley McBryde‘s set to drop “Cool Little Bars” on Friday, August 4.

“Don’t know where I’d be without them. #CoolLittleBars in out 8.4!” Ashley announces on Twitter alongside a preview clip of the track.

“Lord knows we need those little holes in the wall/ For lost souls and old stray dogs/ God bless two for ones and broken hearts/ And cool little bars,” goes the rootsy chorus. 

“Cool Little Bars” will be featured in Ashley’s upcoming album The Devil I Know, which arrives September 8. It’s available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FANATIC: Guys, It May Be Time to Donate Those Navy Blue Bed Sheets
2

DIFFERENT HOT DOG: How Hot Is Too Hot for Dogs to Be Outside?
3

Luke Bryan Drops The Price Of His Florida Beach House…Again
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Talk to Your Dog Every Day. Here's Why.
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Keep Your Home Cool with No AC - Here's How

Recent Posts