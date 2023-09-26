Ashley McBryde Opens Up About Her Sobriety

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 11: Ashley McBryde performs on stage during day four of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 11, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage,)

Ashley McBryde might have songs about drinking but has proudly quit drinking more than a year ago.

In a recent interview, Ashley said, “I didn’t really want to talk to anybody about it even lightly until a year had passed because I was like, ‘What if I screw it up?’”

Ashley continued, “This conversation is hard. That’s okay. I know how to have a hard conversation… And I don’t have to go hide because I’m not a weenie. When I was like, “You have no idea how much I can drink. I can drink you under the table,” what an awful thing to admit. You are so weak that you have to drink an entire bottle of anything instead of just feel what you feel.”

Ashley has been sober for more than 450 days and will hit the road to headline her ‘The Devil I Know Tour’, which kicks off on October 7 in Mobile, Alabama.

