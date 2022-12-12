ASHLEY McBRYDE INDUCTED INTO GRAND OLE OPRY

Ashley McBryde was officially inducted as the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday (December 10th) by fellow member Terri Clark. The induction happened after Terri and Ashley collaborated on Ashley’s “Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” the song she performed on the night of her Opry debut, which was June 16, 2017.

Ashley told the crowd, “This moment is the biggest of my life. And if it’s your first time to be at the Opry, this is what it feels like every time you are here. It looks like it’s made of brick and mortar, but it is pure, pure love. That is what you are experiencing. Thank you. I know what this means. I know what my responsibilities are, and I take this very seriously. And God Bless country music.”

Ashley’s induction was followed by a collaboration with surprise guest Eric Church, teaming up on fan-favorite “Bible and a .44.” Eric performed a solo acoustic set to wrap up the evening’s first show.

CHECK IT OUT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grand Ole Opry (@opry)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grand Ole Opry (@opry)