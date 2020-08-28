Ashley McBryde Hit Strikes Gold
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 07: Recording artist Ashley McBryde performs onstage during the HGTV Lodge at CMA Music Fest on June 7, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for HGTV)
Ashley McBryde’s current hit single, “One Night Standards,” has been RIAA-Certified Gold in both the United States and Canada as the hit song tops the Canadian Country Airplay Chart. This commemorates sales of more than half a million downloads.
Ashely said, “It’s really special to have this song reach an audience this size. I grew up listening to albums in addition to flipping through the country radio dial, so some of the biggest songs that influenced my career weren’t the ones you heard on the radio, but that discovery – when the deejay said ‘and that was Mary Chapin Carpenter,’ or ‘that was Terri Clark,’ man, it would send me down a rabbit hole. If you can walk that line, introduce millions of new fans to your music and at the same time give them something to go deeper with on your records, then I think you’re right where you need to be. And right now, I’m very thankful to be here.”
“One Night Standards” currently sits in the Top 12 and climbing in the U.S.