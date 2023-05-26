ASHLEY MCBRYDE FEATURED ON NEW VERSION OF HALESTORM SONG

Source: YouTube

Ashley McBryde makes a guest appearance on a version of rock act Halestorm‘s song “Terrible Things,” which was just released by the band, along with a new video. The original version is featured on Halestorm’s 2022 Back From the Dead album.

Lzzy Hale said, “‘Terrible Things’ is a song about hope and forgiveness of one’s self, and this world we live in. To elevate the heart of this track we asked the baddest woman in Nashville, Ashley McBryde, to lend her incredible voice. I’m so in awe of her power and am so grateful to have her join us! I know the message will resonate and inspire you. We are imperfect beings, capable of so much evil. But I will not lose faith, because in my dreams I believe we are not these ‘Terrible Things.'”

Ashley said, “I’ve loved Halestorm for longer than I can remember. I thought my team was messing with me when they said Lzzy asked if I wanted to sing on ‘Terrible Things’ with them. But it turns out they were being serious, so of course I said yes. I am so happy to be on this track with Lzzy. She’s a phenomenal human being and someone I continue to look up to.”