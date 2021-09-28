ASHLEY McBRYDE DEALING WITH ‘HARSH CONCUSSION’ AFTER HORSEBACK RIDING ACCIDENT

Ashley says she was thrown from the horse she was riding which got spooked and she landed on her head. She writes, “After a trip to the ER staples to close my scalp up, the cat scan revealed a pretty harsh concussion.”
Ashley explained that she will be back on stage as soon as possible, writing, “You know me, I wouldn’t postpone a show for bumps and bruises. But at the moment I am not able to walk without assistance. We are in contact with my doctors and following everything they say seriously. And as soon as I am able to walk across a stage again, that is exactly where you’ll find me.”
According to her website, Ashley is scheduled to open for Luke Combs tonight (Tuesday, September 28th) in Eugene, Oregon, but that remains to be seen.