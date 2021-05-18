      Weather Alert

ASHLEY MCBRYDE ANNOUNCES TOUR TO KICK OFF NEXT MONTH

May 18, 2021 @ 6:23am
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 07: Recording artist Ashley McBryde performs onstage during the HGTV Lodge at CMA Music Fest on June 7, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for HGTV)
Ashley McBryde will kick off a new trek called the This Town Talks Tour on June 12th in Roanoke, Virgina. She will play in 36 cities across the U.S. into 2022, wrapping on Jan.15th in Cleveland, Ohio. Special guests include Morgan Wade, Priscilla Block, Adam Hambrick and Ray Fulcher.

Ashley said, “AAAAAND we’re back. I’ve been waiting so long to be able to say that. We’ve missed you all so much, there aren’t even words to do it justice. These songs were written and recorded to be sang together. Now, let’s be together and make some damn music!”

It will be the first time her latest album, Never Will, has been performed live since its release last April.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 21st at 10 a.m. local time at ashleymcbryde.com.

FAST FACTS

Here are the dates on the This Town Talks Tour:
*Morgan Wade as support | ^Adam Hambrick as support | +Priscilla Block as support |
~Ray Fulcher as support | #Support to be announced

June 12, 2021             Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges                     Roanoke, Va.*
July 16, 2021             Gold Nugget Grand Event Center                Lake Charles, La.
July 17, 2021             Floore’s Country Store                                 Helotes, Texas#
July 18, 2021             Nutty Brown Café & Amphitheatre             Austin, Texas#
July 28, 2021             Bourbon Theatre                                           Lincoln, Neb.^
Aug. 5, 2021              Cain’s Ballroom                                           Tulsa, Okla.*
Aug. 6, 2021              Orpheum Theatre                                         Memphis, Tenn.*
Aug. 7, 2021              Robinson Performance Hall                        Little Rock, Ark.*
Aug. 17, 2021            Irving Plaza                                                  New York, N.Y.+
Aug. 19, 2021            Theatre of Living Arts                                  Philadelphia, Pa.+
Aug. 20, 2021            House of Blues                                             Boston, Mass.+
Aug. 21, 2021            The Fillmore Silver Spring                           Silver Spring, Md.+
Aug. 26, 2021            Ryman Auditorium                                      Nashville, Tenn.
Aug. 27, 2021            Ryman Auditorium                                       Nashville, Tenn.
Sept. 2, 2021              The Pageant                                                   St. Louis, Mo.+
Sept. 3, 2021              Bogart’s                                                        Cincinnati, Ohio+
Sept. 16, 2021            The Sylvee                                                    Madison, Wis.^
Sept. 22, 2021            The Wilma                                                    Missoula, Mont.~
Sept. 23, 2021            Martin Woldson Theatre at the Fox              Spokane, Wash.~
Sept. 25, 2021            Showbox                                                       Seattle, Wash.~
Sept. 26, 2021            Roseland Theater                                          Portland, Ore.~
Sept. 29, 2021            Ace of Spades                                               Sacramento, Calif.~
Oct. 3, 2021               House of Blues                                             San Diego, Calif.+
Oct. 5, 2021               The Wiltern                                                  Los Angeles, Calif.+
Oct. 13, 2021             Ogden Theatre                                              Denver, Colo.~
Nov. 12, 2021            The Eastern                                                   Atlanta, Ga.+
Nov. 13, 2021            Tivoli Theatre                                               Chattanooga, Tenn.+
Nov. 14, 2021            The Fillmore Charlotte                                 Charlotte, N.C.+
Dec. 8, 2021               Riviera Theater                                             Chicago, Ill.+
Dec. 11, 2021 `          Mississippi Moon Bar                                  Dubuque, Iowa+
Dec. 12, 2021             Egyptian Room at Old National Centre           Indianapolis, Ind.+
Jan. 6, 2022                Brown Theatre                                              Louisville, Ky.+
Jan. 7, 2022                Roxian Theatre                                             Pittsburgh, Pa.+
Jan. 8, 2022                The National                                                 Richmond, Va.+
Jan. 13, 2022              20 Monroe Live                                            Grand Rapids, Mich.*
Jan. 14, 2022              The Fillmore                                                 Detroit, Mich.*
Jan. 15, 2022              Agora Theater                                               Cleveland, Ohio#

 

