Ashley McBryde Announces ‘The Devil I Know’ World Tour

With the release of her new album out on September 8th, Ashley McBryde has also announced a new tour.

‘The Devil I Know’ tour will kick off October 7 in Mobile, Alabama, and hit cities such as Little Rock, Arkansas; Memphis, Tennessee; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and New York City.

Ashely will then head across the pond for shows in Bristol, London, Glasgow, Dublin, and more.

Corey Kent, Will Jones, and Kasey Tyndall, among others, will open on select dates.

Ashley shared the news on her Instagram saying, “About time this devil hits the road for a proper run of shows… The Devil I Know Tour presented by @ariatinternational kicks off in the states this October, then we’re finally headed back to the UK! AND, I’m bringing a few friends with me along the way. Y’all… I can’t wait for this one.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 11.

What is your favorite Ashley McBryde song?