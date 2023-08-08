98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Ashley McBryde Announces ‘The Devil I Know’ World Tour

August 8, 2023 5:05PM CDT
Share
Ashley McBryde Announces ‘The Devil I Know’ World Tour
(Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for HGTV)

With the release of her new album out on September 8th, Ashley McBryde has also announced a new tour.

‘The Devil I Know’ tour will kick off October 7 in Mobile, Alabama, and hit cities such as Little Rock, Arkansas; Memphis, Tennessee; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and New York City.

Ashely will then head across the pond for shows in Bristol, London, Glasgow, Dublin, and more.

Corey Kent, Will Jones, and Kasey Tyndall, among others, will open on select dates.

Ashley shared the news on her Instagram saying, “About time this devil hits the road for a proper run of shows… The Devil I Know Tour presented by @ariatinternational kicks off in the states this October, then we’re finally headed back to the UK! AND, I’m bringing a few friends with me along the way. Y’all… I can’t wait for this one.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 11.

What is your favorite Ashley McBryde song?

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Choose the Yummiest Watermelon.
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: Bet You Didn't Know All THIS About Kissing
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: What Kissing Can Do to You May Surprise You... Bring It!
4

DIFFERENT HOT DOG: How Hot Is Too Hot for Dogs to Be Outside?
5

Who's Got Better Sense of Direction? Country Folk or City Slickers?

Recent Posts