Ashley McBryde Announces New ‘The Devil I Know’ Album

Ashley McBryde has just released her latest single, “Learned To Lie.”

The singer has announced that ‘The Devil I Know,’ McBryde’s fourth studio album will be released on Sept. 8 via Warner Music Nashville.

A peek at the track list finds Lainey Wilson, Brothers Osborne’s John Osborne, and good friend Nicolette Hayford (a.k.a. Pillbox Patti) with songwriting credits.

McBryde helped write another song about a difficult childhood for Jelly Roll’s new album. “Unlive” which was released on Friday.

