Ashley McBryde and Brooks & Dunn unite on “You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone,”
By Todd Boss
|
Apr 9, 2019 @ 2:43 PM

This stripped-down version of “You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone,” one of the duo’s classics that reappears re-imagined on their new studio album, Reboot. Co-written by Kix Brooks, Ronnie Dunn and Don Cook, “You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone” was released in June of 1995 as the fourth single off Brooks & Dunn’s junior album, Waitin’ on Sundown. The song reached No. 1 on Billboard Hot Country Singles chart and was only the third time Brooks had offered lead vocals.

