Ashley Judd Is Walking Again Six Months after Nearly Losing Leg

Aug 2, 2021 @ 11:20am
Ashley Judd provided fans with an update after nearly losing her leg in an accident back in February while on a rainforest excursion in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Judd shared a video and pictures on Instagram on Sunday (August 1) that showed her progress as she hiked through the Swiss National Park in Zernez. Doctors didn’t expect Judd to be able to walk until a year after the accident, however, in four short months she’s been able to get back to walking.  She praised her progress writing, “My leg will never be the same. She is a new leg. And I love her. We are buddies. We have come a long way and we have a fabulous life ahead.” Did you beat the odds after a major accident? Share your story.

