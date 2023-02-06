98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Ashley & Carly grab a Grammy first with “Never Wanted to Be That Girl”

February 6, 2023 1:32PM CST
Stewart Cook/CBS

Ashley McBryde‘s still getting used to the reality that she and Carly Pearce won their first Grammys Sunday night. 

“@carlypearce remember that time we wrote us a song because we really really wanted to sing together?” she tweeted on Monday. “And then it sent us on all kinds of adventures? And then we won a freaking GRAMMY?! GAHHHHHH!!!!!!!!!”

Ashley and Carly won Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” marking the first time a collaboration between two women has won in that category.  

