Ashanti and Keyshia Cole confirmed for the next Verzuz battle

Johnny Nunez/WireImageIt’s official! Ashanti and Keyshia Cole will face off in the next Verzuz battle.
On Instagram, Verzuz co-creators Timbaland and Swizz Beatz say “The paperwork is in!” for the R&B divas to participate in one of the most-highly anticipated battles of the series, which launched earlier this year.
This battle has been a long time in the making, especially for Cole, who previously offered to go up against Ashanti in May.
Ashanti and Keyshia’s match-up will mark the fourth women-only battle in the series, following Erykah Badu and Jill Scott‘s celebration battle, Gladys Knight and Patti Labelle‘s soulful battle and Monicaand Brandy‘s record-breaking showdown, which pulled in over 1.2 million concurrent viewers on Instagram Live and 1.8 million on Apple Music.
A total of 9.1 million viewers tuned into last month’s season two opener to watch Atlanta rap legends Gucci Mane and Jeezy peacefully end their 15-year beef.
Could Ashanti and Keyshia be next to break new records? Stay tuned! The Verzuz battle goes down Saturday, Dec. 12th at 8 p.m. EST on Instagram Live and in HD on Apple Music.
By Rachel George
