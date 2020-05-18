As you drive home you may need to change your route due to flooding,
Several roads are under water today (5/18/20) due to the large volume of rain we are getting. The following roads are all closed due to flooding.
Joliet – Route 53 Both NB/SB between Mills Rd and 5th Ave
Plainfield – Naperville Rd (Plainfield) Both NB/SB between 135th St and 127th St (www.facebook.com/PlainfieldILPolice for most recent road closure updates)
Glen Ellyn – Route 53 Both NB/SB between Park Blvd and Butterfield Rd-5
Bartlett – Munger Rd between Forest Preserve Dr and Stearns Rd
Naperville – Naper Blvd NB from 75th St to Hobson Rd
Naperville – Plainfield-Naperville Rd Both NB/SB between 87th St and 75th Street
Orland Park – Will-Cook Rd Both NB/SB between Brookshire Dr and 167th St
Orland Park – Will-Cook Rd Both NB/SB between 159th St and 151st St
Morris – A SELF-SERVE SANDBAG STATION is set up at the Grundy County administration building at 1320 UNION ST. in MORRIS, IL. Located in the North Parking Lot, this station will close at 8PM.