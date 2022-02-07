As Some Moms Turn to Scream Sessions and Rage Lines – Do They Help?

Moms have been dealing with two years of parenting through a pandemic, and they’re feeling the stress. As a result, some mothers are gathering, together, to scream out their feelings… And those who can’t get childcare have the option of calling a new “rage line.” It’s set up by the grassroots mothers advocacy group, Moms Rising.
In its effort to amplify the frustrations of caregivers, the organization is inviting moms to vent over phone, video, or email, in messages which will be shared with policymakers. But this all begs the question—is this type of venting actually helpful?
Psychologist Andrea Bonior says it depends… Some may find cathartic release, while for others, “it’s just going to make things worse because it’s going to accentuate and feed into some of those deeper feelings that already feel unmanageable—and now if you get to a point where you feel like the only way to manage them is to yell and scream, it’s not going to be helpful.”
Bonior also notes that there may be some benefits to it, for example joining a “scream circle,” with other moms may be less about the screaming and more about the fellowship. And there IS proven psychological value in sharing your experience with others and feeling like you’re not alone in the fight.
