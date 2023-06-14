As He Battles Stomach Cancer, Toby Keith Gets Nostalgic about THIS Song

Toby Keith recently spoke about his first number-one hit “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.”

As he deals with a stomach cancer diagnosis, Keith has had to cancel his music tour and festival appearances. But he says he’s staying busy and finding joy.

Recently, Toby celebrated his first number-one hit, “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” a video was posted to his Instagram of Keith singing the hit – with the caption, “On this day back in 1993, #ShouldveBeenACowboy hit the top of the charts and became Toby’s first #1 song! Who’s still singing along 30 years later?”

Can you believe it’s that long ago? And there’ve been dozens more…