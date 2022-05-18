Artists Who’ve Never Had a #1 Hit

Some of the biggest artists in the world have never had a #1 hit on the Hot 100. Here are some that might surprise you:
1. One Direction. They did get to #2 with “Best Song Ever” . . . and Zayn Malik and Harry Styles have hit #1 as solo artists.
2. Shania Twain. “You’re Still the One” hit #2, and that was her peak.
3. Missy Elliott. Her biggest hit was “Work It”, at #2.
4. R.E.M. Their biggest hit was “Losing My Religion”, which made it to #4.
5. Metallica. Surprisingly, “Enter Sandman” only made it to #16. But “Until It Sleeps” made it to #10.
6. Green Day. “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” has been their biggest hit so far, at #2.
7. Pearl Jam. Their biggest hit was a COVER: “Last Kiss” made it to #2.
8. Demi Lovato. She’s only made it to #6, thanks to “Sorry Not Sorry”.
9. Bruce Springsteen. His highest charter made it to #2. Any guesses what it was? “Dancing in the Dark”.
10. The Backstreet Boys. “Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)” was a #2 hit for them.
11. Sheryl Crow. “All I Wanna Do” only made it to #2.
12. Nirvana. Hard to believe, but “Smells Like Teen Spirit” only made it to #6.
13. Imagine Dragons. “Radioactive” was only a #3 hit.