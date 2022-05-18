      Breaking News
WCCQ’s Web Hookup Wednesday!

Artists Who’ve Never Had a #1 Hit

May 18, 2022 @ 5:01pm

Some of the biggest artists in the world have never had a #1 hit on the Hot 100.  Here are some that might surprise you:

 

 

1.  One Direction.  They did get to #2 with “Best Song Ever” . . . and Zayn Malik and Harry Styles have hit #1 as solo artists.

 

 

2.  Shania Twain.  “You’re Still the One” hit #2, and that was her peak.

 

 

3.  Missy Elliott.  Her biggest hit was “Work It”, at #2.

 

 

4.  R.E.M.  Their biggest hit was “Losing My Religion”, which made it to #4.

 

 

5.  Metallica.  Surprisingly, “Enter Sandman” only made it to #16.  But “Until It Sleeps” made it to #10.

 

 

6.  Green Day.  “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” has been their biggest hit so far, at #2.

 

 

7.  Pearl Jam.  Their biggest hit was a COVER:  “Last Kiss” made it to #2.

 

 

8.  Demi Lovato.  She’s only made it to #6, thanks to “Sorry Not Sorry”.

 

 

9.  Bruce Springsteen.  His highest charter made it to #2.  Any guesses what it was?  “Dancing in the Dark”.

 

 

10.  The Backstreet Boys.  “Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)” was a #2 hit for them.

 

 

11.  Sheryl Crow.  “All I Wanna Do” only made it to #2.

 

 

12.  Nirvana.  Hard to believe, but “Smells Like Teen Spirit” only made it to #6.

 

 

13.  Imagine Dragons.  “Radioactive” was only a #3 hit.

 

