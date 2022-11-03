Arrested for Golfing? Yes, When It’s the Grand Canyon

According to the National Park Service, it is not tee time.

On October 27th, Grand Canyon National Park‘s Facebook page warned visitors not to golf into the Grand Canyon, as the balls could endanger hikers and wildlife below.

This post was in response to a video circulating on social media – of a woman doing just that.

Some social media users claim the woman in question is Katie Sigmond, who has 7 million followers on TikTok.

“On October 26, an individual posted a video to her personal TikTok page showing her hitting a golf ball and throwing a golf club into the canyon near Mather Point,” the park’s Facebook post reads. “On October 27, Grand Canyon Law Enforcement identified, located and contacted the individual responsible for the incident. Charges and a court appearance for the individual are pending.”

