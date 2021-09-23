      Weather Alert

Arrest Warrant Issued For Oak Lawn Woman Accused Of Using Fake Vaccine Card

Sep 23, 2021 @ 1:46pm

A suburban Oak Lawn woman accused of using a counterfeit COVID-19 vaccine card is in more legal trouble. An arrest warrant has been issued in Hawaii for Chloe Mrozak after she missed her virtual court hearing. The 24-year-old was released from jail recently on charges that she tried to pass a fake COVID vaccination card that had “Moderna” misspelled. Authorities say she was scheduled to appear via Zoom for a court hearing yesterday, but missed it. Mrozak arrived in Hawaii August 23rd after uploading the fake vaccine card to avoid the state’s mandatory 10-day quarantine.

