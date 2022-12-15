98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Arrest Made In Death of Lockport Mom and One Year-old Daughter

December 15, 2022 6:28AM CST
A 28-year-old Crestwood man is being held on 10-million dollars bond after being charged with 6 counts of murder with intent to kill or injure. Anthony Maggio was arrested on Wednesday by Lockport Police Department. Maggio is accused of killing 32-year-old Ashtin Eaton of Lockport and her one-year-old daughter. It was in October of 2020 that Eaton’s body was found in the 900 block of South Hamilton Street, with her wrists cut and her daughter was also found dead but with no apparent trauma. No word on motive or the relationship if any, between Maggio and Eaton.

