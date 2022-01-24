Arrest Made in Connection to Joliet Mall Shooting

A 21-year-old Joliet man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at the Louis Joliet Mall in early January. On January 15th at 3:22pm Police were called to Ring Road and Tonti Drive after learning of an accident with a report that shots had been fired. A 19-year-old female driving a SUV was shot in the face and lost control of her car and collided with another vehicle. The shooting victim was transported to Amita St Joseph Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities determined that an occupant of another car had fired at the SUV prior to the accident.
Detectives were able to identify the suspect vehicle and on January 21st that car was stopped at Henry Street and Akin Avenue. Travion Terrell was charged with Reckless Conduct and Reckless Driving and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.