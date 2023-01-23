98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Arrest Made in Bolingbrook Barber Shop Shooting

January 23, 2023 5:05PM CST
The Bolingbrook Police Department has announced an arrest in connection to a shooting at a local barber shop. It was back on January 13th that a shooting took place at Starz Cuttery on Schmidt Rd. An adult male suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

Terriaun D. Fanniel, 28 years-old, has been arrested for his involvement in the shooting. Fanniel is charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, and two counts of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon. His bond is set at $200,000 and he is currently being held at the Kane County Adult Justice Center on unrelated charges.

This incident remains under investigation.

