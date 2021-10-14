Arrest Made After Mysterious Powder Found at Joliet Police Headquarters

Joliet Police have announced that an arrest has been made in regard to a mysterious powder found in the lobby of the Department Headquarters on Wednesday night. It was just before 8:00pm that an employee discovered an unidentified white powdery substance near the front lobby area of the building. The Joliet Fire Department was notified and responded to the scene. The front lobby area of the Joliet Police Department was evacuated and closed off to the public. The substance was treated as a hazardous material until being successfully identified as a harmless dietary supplement powder by the Joliet Fire Department. No one was injured during the incident.
Detectives identified 44-year-old Demarkus Bailey as the suspect after surveillance video depicted Bailey spreading the powder throughout the front lobby and elevator area of the Joliet Police Department. Bailey returned to the Joliet Police Department on today’s date where he was placed into custody without incident.
Demarkus Bailey has been charged with Felony Disorderly Conduct.