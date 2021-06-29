      Weather Alert

Arrest Made After Body Found in Grundy County

Jun 29, 2021 @ 12:08pm

An arrest has been made after a deceased individual was found in a car in Dwight. It was on Monday that the body was found on Northbrook Drive east of Route 47. The Grundy County Coroner’s office has stated that the investigation shows that the actual incident may have occurred in Chicago. The victim is 81-year-old Juanita Holliman of Chicago. The manner of death
is being ruled a homicide and a suspect is in custody with Chicago Police Department.

The investigation was conducted by The Grundy County’s Office, Dwight Police, Grundy Sheriff and Chicago Police Department.

 

 

Popular Posts
Evacuation Order For Parts Of Morris Due To Fire!
Toby Keith releases a new single today Check it out!
Martina McBride Stars in New Exhibit at Country Music Hall of Fame - Set to Perform in Illinois
Win a $50 Smashburger Gift Card
Shania Twain Wants to Join Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani - for a Song - Maybe their Wedding
Connect With Us Listen To Us On