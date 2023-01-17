98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Armed Robbery of 7-Eleven In Joliet

January 17, 2023 12:19PM CST
Share
Armed Robbery of 7-Eleven In Joliet

Joliet police asking for the public’s help after a 7-Eleven was robbed.

On January 16, 2023, at 8:36 p.m., Joliet police officers responded to the 7-Eleven at 325 South Larkin Avenue and McDonough Street for a report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers determined that a black male suspect entered the store and attempted to purchase a beer. During the purchase, the suspect produced a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect stole an undetermined amount of cash and fled the area. The suspect was described as 6’2″ tall with a heavy build wearing a ski mask, beige jacket, black shirt, blue jeans, and red shoes.

If anyone has information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department at 815-724-3225. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.

 

Popular Posts

1

Holiday Lights - When They Come Down - Recycle Old or Broken Ones Here - Easy!
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FIBS: How Many Ways Can a Spouse Turn Down a Make-Out?
3

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FRESH: We Do Our Best __THIS__ in the Shower

Recent Posts