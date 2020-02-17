Armed Robbery in Joliet Leads to Three Arrests
Joliet Police have released details regarding an armed robbery on Saturday. It was at approximately 12:44pm, Officers responded to a hold up alarm at the Verizon Wireless located in the 2900 block of W. Jefferson Street. Responding Officers were informed by staff that the store had just been robbed. Two masked suspects armed with handguns entered the store and tied up everyone inside. The two suspects then took numerous iPhones, iPads, and cash from the register. The suspects then left the store and fled in an awaiting vehicle. No one inside the store was injured.
Officers located the vehicle near Bronk Road and Theodore Street and initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle refused to pull over and Officers pursued the vehicle. The vehicle drove to the area by Louis Joliet Mall and eventually got on to I-55. The vehicle then fled at a high rate of speed where Officers eventually lost sight of the vehicle. A description of the vehicle was given out to surrounding law enforcement agencies.
A Will County Sheriff’s Deputy located the vehicle in the 15000 block of Janas Drive in Lockport. One defendant, 44-year-old Tobert G. Walls of Chicago, was outside the vehicle and took off running when the Deputy confronted him. After a short foot pursuit Walls was taken into custody. During the foot pursuit, the vehicle took off again was located a short time later in the 14000 block of W. Hickory Avenue in Lemont where it was stuck in a snow bank. A second suspect, Tirnell L. Williams, a paraplegic, was taken into custody inside the vehicle without incident. A third individual, Blain Goodall, took off running from the vehicle and was placed into custody a short time later with the help of responding agencies. Williams was transported to Silver Cross Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries sustained when the vehicle crashed into the snow bank.
Two firearms along with the proceeds of the robbery were recovered. The vehicle used in the robbery was reported stolen out of Indiana. Blaine Goodall has been charged with Armed Robbery, Aggravated Unlawful Restraint, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Street Gang Member, Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding, and Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle. Tobert Walls has been charged with Armed Robbery, Aggravated Unlawful Restraint, Armed Habitual Criminal, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Street Gang Member, and Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle. And Tirnell Williams has been charged with Armed Robbery.