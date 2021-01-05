Armed Robbery in Frankfort Township
An armed robbery in Unincorporated Frankfort Township on Monday led to three arrests. It was at 4:35pm that deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Department were called to the 7700 block of Harbor Court in Unincorporated Frankfort Township due to a report of a armed robbery. Deputies learned that a black Kia Soul four-door vehicle drove up to the victim’s residence, occupied by four individuals. One of the individuals exited the vehicle and brandished a handgun demanding money. The victim dropped her purse, and the offender took approximately $30.00 and fled the scene in the vehicle. It was learned by deputies on scene, that a similar vehicle was reported as being involved in a criminal trespass to a vehicle complaint in the Village of Mokena, just prior to this incident. That vehicle was identified as a stolen vehicle out of the City of Chicago.
The Tinley Park Police Department located the vehicle traveling northbound on Harlem Avenue and followed the vehicle, providing updates to the vehicle’s location to area departments. Illinois State Police later attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, near I-57 and I-94. The suspect vehicle crashed in the area of I-94 and 83rd Avenue. Three of the four suspects were taken into custody on scene, and a total of three firearms were recovered when the suspects were taken into custody.
The fourth suspect is currently at large, and is to be considered armed and dangerous. The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s with exposed facial hair, wearing a mask.