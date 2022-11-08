Arlington Heights Approves Pre-Development Plan On Possible Bears’ Relocation
November 8, 2022 8:28AM CST
The Village of Arlington Heights, Illinois, is moving forward with plans for the Chicago Bears to possibly move to the northwest suburb. The village board last night approved a pre-development plan on the Bears’ possible relocation. The agreement isn’t binding, but an agreed upon framework and goals for the development of a new stadium and mixed-used development. However, the document is the first public acknowledgment that the Bears plan to ask for public money to execute their proposal.