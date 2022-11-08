98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Arlington Heights Approves Pre-Development Plan On Possible Bears’ Relocation

November 8, 2022 8:28AM CST
Share
Arlington Heights Approves Pre-Development Plan On Possible Bears’ Relocation

The Village of Arlington Heights, Illinois, is moving forward with plans for the Chicago Bears to possibly move to the northwest suburb. The village board last night approved a pre-development plan on the Bears’ possible relocation. The agreement isn’t binding, but an agreed upon framework and goals for the development of a new stadium and mixed-used development. However, the document is the first public acknowledgment that the Bears plan to ask for public money to execute their proposal.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How Long your Halloween Candy Will Last
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
3

Does your Halloween Candy Reveal How Much You Care about Status?
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Weekend Mistakes Can Mess Up Your Whole Week
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Costumes - Most and Least Attractive

Recent Posts