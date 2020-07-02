Ariana, Selena, Bieber and Taylor make top 10 of “Instagram Rich List”
Steve Granitz/WireImageIt’s no secret that many stars can pick up extra cash by featuring certain products on their Instagram feeds, but who’s raking in the most money per post?
The BBC reports that the British company Hopper HQ, which runs social media accounts for companies and individuals, has ranked Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Beyonce and Taylor Swift in its top 10 list of those stars who can charge the most for a mention on the ‘gram.
While the exact costs aren’t known, Hopper created its rankings after polling influencers, brands and marketing companies. According to the survey, Ariana, who has 191 million followers, could command just over $850,000 for a post, while Selena, with 180 million followers, could charge $848,000.
Beyonce, meanwhile, could pocket $770,000 for a post, while Justin could make $747,000. Taylor ranks number nine on the list, with the possibility of charging $722,000 for a single mention.
The king of Instagram, though, is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Though he doesn’t have as many followers as, say, Kim Kardashian, he’s so popular that he could get away with charging a company just over a million bucks for a single mention.
By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.