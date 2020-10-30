Ari Lennox, T.I., The Roots, and more to perform at One MusicFest's “pre-party to the polls” event

Zara IsraelThis weekend, ONE Musicfest, in partnership with Live Nation Urban, will host a virtual political pep rally and music festival featuring performances from Ari Lennox, T.I., The Roots, H.E.R. and more.
The “pre-party to the polls” is a three-hour digital celebration of the festival’s rich history and culture, reminding fans to exercise their right to vote, in partnership with REVOLT TV, Michelle Obama’s nonpartisan, nonprofit When We All Vote and Stacey Abram’s Fair Fight initiatives.
Viewers can also look forward to over 20 performances from newcomers Chika, TeaMarrr, legendary artists such as Wu-Tang Clan, Jill Scott, DMX, Busta Rhymes, KP the Great featuring Pharrell and Usher, as well as special messages from the City Girls and activist Tamika Mallory.
Actresses and HBCU graduates Phylicia Rashad and Keshia Knight Pulliam will make a rare appearance to discuss the importance of supporting Historically Black Colleges and Universities and their impact on Black culture.
For more than a decade, ONE Musicfest has lived up to its name as a musical and cultural force as one of the largest music festivals in the country, hosting performances by everyone from Kendrick Lamar toNas, Miguel, 2 Chainz, and George Clinton and many others.
Experience ONE Musicfest 2020 and the “Get Out & Vote” Rally, Sunday, November 1. The program will be broadcast live on ONE Musicfest and The Roots YouTube channels, as well as REVOLT TV.
By Rachel George
