Ari Lennox returns with her new single “Chocolate Pomegranate”
Interscope RecordsDreamville songstress Ari Lennox has shared her sexy, melodic new single, “Chocolate Pomegranate.”
Lennox flaunts her smooth, sweet vocals on the intimate song, telling her lover they’ll never find another like her.
“Flip me over, don’t deem me as unkind/ I need you to fall behind,” she sings. “Trying me in public but I know this much is true/ no one’s gonna ride and love you like I do, ooh-ooh.”
“Chocolate Pomegranate” was written with Dijon Stylez, produced by Dreamville’s “phenomenal” producer, Elite, and originally premiered during a dazzling Genius Open Mic at Home performance earlier this month.
The song picks up where Ari’s 2020 release, Shea Butter Baby (Remix EP), left off in March. She followed up with a flirty video for “BUSSIT” and joined Kiana Lede on “Chocolate” and Skip Marley and Rick Ross on “Make Me Feel.“
In addition, Lennox recently joined Hamilton star Anthony Ramos to reimagine Sly & The Family Stone‘s classic song “If You Want Me to Stay.” Through a partnership with whiskey brand Crown Royal, proceeds from the song will be donated to the Main Stream Alliance Action, in support of small bars, clubs and venues affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Fans will also be happy to know Ari Lennox is busy working on the follow-up to her high applauded 2019 album, Shea Butter Baby.
By Rachel George
