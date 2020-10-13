Ari Lennox, Mulatto, Kirk Franklin & more to perform at the virtual HBCU Homecoming concert this month

Zara IsraelAri Lennox, Mulatto, Kirk Franklin, “Money Maker” rapper 2 Chainz and more are set to perform at the virtual HBCU homecoming concert to celebrate Black culture.
The concert is presented by the Support Black Colleges clothing line, in partnership with creative brand studio Studio Ten85, according to Billboard.
In a statement, Ari said she’s “looking forward to the world opening back up and being able to see my fans once again.”
“The pandemic had a huge effect on many touring artists this year, including myself. We had a number of things planned for the homecoming season including a HBCU tour with Femme It Forward, which unfortunately had to be cancelled,” Lennox said. “I’m super excited to be performing virtually with Support Black Colleges during their HBCU Virtual homecoming.”
Support Black Colleges hopes to raise $500,000 to support HBCU scholarships and funding.
“HBCUs have supported my career for over twenty years,” said Kirk Franklin. “With such continuous change this year, I’m grateful to SBC for putting together this Virtual Homecoming to bring hope, love and inspiration to our future leaders. Me and my RCA Inspiration family are going to do our best to leave you encouraged on Sunday.”
Fellow RCA Inspiration signees Marvin Sapp, Kierra Sheard and Koryn Hawthorne will also be performing, along with Blac Youngsta, Moneybagg Yo, Gemaine, and DJ Jae Murphy.
Fans can also look forward to appearances from Lena Waithe, Tisha Campbell, Dwayne Wade and more.
The HBCU Virtual Homecoming will be streamed from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25 on Support Black Colleges’ YouTube and Facebook channels. For more information, go to VirtualHBCUHomecoming.com.
By Rachel George
