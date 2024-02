Popcorn box; disposable cup for beverages with straw, film strip, clapper board and ticket on the podium. Cinema Concept Design. Detailed vector illustration.

Argylle topped the box office this weekend – but it’s still being hailed as a bomb.

The spy comedy took the #1 spot with $18 million, a poor showing for a film with a $200 million budget.

The Chosen finished second with $6 million, followed by The Beekeeper with $5.3 million.

Wonka ($4.7 million) and Migration ($4.2 million) rounded out the top five.

