‘Argylle’ Tops Slow Box Office

February 12, 2024 5:05PM CST
Can a movie finish #1 two weeks in a row and still be considered a flop? It can in 2024, apparently.

The comedy spy thriller Argylle topped the box office for a second straight week – but pulled in just $6.5 million, giving it a two-week total of just $28.8 million despite costing $200 million to make.

The horror comedy Lisa Frankenstein debuted in second place with $3.8 million.

The Beekeeper ($3.46 million), Wonka ($3.1 million), and Migration ($3.02 million) rounded out the top five.

When’s the last time you saw a movie in a theater? Has it become too expensive to do more than once or twice a year?

