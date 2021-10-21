Area legislators host Veterans Appreciation Breakfast on Friday, October 22nd

To celebrate and honor those who served our country, State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel (D-Shorewood), State Representative Natalie Manley (D-Joliet) and Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant will partner with local stakeholders to host a veteran breakfast event ahead of the Veterans Day holiday.
The event will take place Friday, Oct. 22 from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Plainfield American Legion Marne Post 13 outdoor pavilion, located at 24741 Renwick Rd. Food will be provided by Plainfield-based Nabby’s Restaurant and Catering.
The breakfast will feature guest speaker Acting Director Terry Prince from the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs.
To accommodate all guests, registration is required for this event. To register, veterans can call Loughran Cappel’s office at (815) 267-6119 or visit www.SenatorLoughranCappel.com.