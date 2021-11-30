      Weather Alert

Are You Twice as Likely as Others to Blow Your Holiday Budget? Yes, If You’re Age…

Nov 30, 2021 @ 10:00am
It seems that people in certain age groups are more likely to blow their holiday shopping budgets than others.

MarketWatch reports that Americans are planning to spend more than $1,200 on average, this year, on holiday shopping.  And in a new survey from Experian, nearly half of people who said they find staying within their holiday shopping budget challenging are members of Gen Z.

Overall, members of Gen Z were found to be twice as likely as other age groups to face some sort of financial struggle or another during their holiday shopping.

  • Though there is no established start or end date, experts say this generation was born between 1995 and 2005, with the youngest aged 13 and the oldest 23.  Some argue that Gen Z ends at ages 25 (1996) or 27 (1994).

AND:  32-percent of US adults say they’re facing a COVID-caused financial barrier which will prevent them from holiday shopping as planned.  Plus, more than half said they already spend too much on holiday shopping.

  • A survey finds that members of Gen Z were most-likely to say they think they’ll have an issue sticking to their holiday shopping budget this year
