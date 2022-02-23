Are You Turning Into Your Parents?

THE TOP 20 SIGNS YOU’RE TURNING INTO ONE OF YOUR PARENTS … According to a new survey by One Poll
You dress for comfort, not fashion
You start to realise that most of the time, your parents were right all along
You think that all modern music is terrible
Falling asleep on the sofa
You use the same phrases, like: “You’re not going out like that”
You save all old boxes, tins and bags, “just in case”
You tell your kids off in the same way
You rely on your kids for tech support
You get obsessed with weather reports
You’re constantly nagging
You get your first grey hairs
You pick the same arguments they did
You get past the age they were when they had you
Telling the same joked again and again
You tell your kids off by using their full name
Regularly using the phrase “Go ask your mum/dad”
When you leave the bathroom in the morning, you realise it now has “a smell” you recognise from your own childhood
Your kids mock your fashion sense
You have the same driving habits
You look in the mirror one day and realize you look like them