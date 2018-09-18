Are You Putting Your Toilet Paper on the Holder Properly?

The classic debate over how to put your toilet paper roll on its holder has been settled. Though you may think it’s “personal preference,” I’m telling you, it’s not.

If you answered “hanging over”: Youre right. “The moment when a restroom user’s hands are most likely to carry bacteria is when they reach for toilet paper,” Geoffrey James writes after sharing the results of a study conducted at the University of Colorado.

Picture it: you’re in the bathroom and go to reach for the TP that’s loose end is dangling under the roll. As you reach for it, your fingers, hand, and subsequently the toilet paper, graze the wall behind it. Now imagine this happens to everyone who uses that same roll. Since not everyone’s hands are clean, all the germs getting on you and the tissue you’re about to wipe with is … well, repulsive (especially in public restrooms).

When we took to Instagram to ask our followers which way was right in their opinions, an overwhelming majority agreed that “over” was the only way. Here’s the full Story from Men’s Health.