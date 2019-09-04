      Weather Alert

 Are you considering an autonomous vehicle?

Sep 4, 2019 @ 3:24pm
Woman driving a car

Do you think autopilot driving technology is safe enough for mass use?

The NTSB Wednesday says driver error and Tesla’s Autopilot design likely caused a Model S to crash into a fire truck on a California highway in January 2018 – saying the driver relied too heavily on the self-driving technology. No injuries were reported in that crash.

However, Tesla’s autonomous technology was in use in at least three fatal crashes, Reuters reports. Tesla says it has updated the frequency of hands-on warnings and maintains that its data “indicates that drivers using Autopilot remain safer than those operating without assistance.” Still, there are questions about the technology’s ability to accurately detect hazards.

 

TAGS
#Autopilot #SelfDrivingCar #TESLA
Popular Posts
Having This Pick in Your Fantasy Football Draft Gives You the Best Chance of Winning
Toby Keith Freedom & Dignity Festival Cancelled
Headed Down the Old Town Road Toward a Huge Lawsuit?
WCCQ On Demand
Taylor Swift's Cat Makes the World's Wealthiest Animals List