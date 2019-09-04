Are you considering an autonomous vehicle?
Woman driving a car
Do you think autopilot driving technology is safe enough for mass use?
The NTSB Wednesday says driver error and Tesla’s Autopilot design likely caused a Model S to crash into a fire truck on a California highway in January 2018 – saying the driver relied too heavily on the self-driving technology. No injuries were reported in that crash.
However, Tesla’s autonomous technology was in use in at least three fatal crashes, Reuters reports. Tesla says it has updated the frequency of hands-on warnings and maintains that its data “indicates that drivers using Autopilot remain safer than those operating without assistance.” Still, there are questions about the technology’s ability to accurately detect hazards.