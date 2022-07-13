Are You Breathing Wrong?  Here’s Your Sign

A video from osteopath Brandon Talbot is going viral, for his TikTok way of showing viewers how to correctly breathe.
If your ribs move more than your stomach when you breathe, while you’re lying down, you’re breathing correctly.
But if you’re not, here’s how to correct it: Place one hand on your ribs, and the other on your stomach. Then, focus on breathing into the upper hand, to practice breathing correctly.
Breathing correctly can help ease back pain. And that pain may have been caused by breathing with the wrong muscles.
Learn more, here: (dailymail.co.uk)