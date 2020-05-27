Are You a Man? Got a Short Ring Finger? You Better Read This
Not to alarm anyone, but if you’re a man with a short ring finger, coronavirus may be coming to get you. The reason? The length of ring fingers is believed to be linked to how much testosterone men are exposed to in utero – the longer the finger, the greater the testosterone exposure. And now, testosterone is believed to protect against severe coronavirus-related illness. Therefore, men with longer ring fingers may be more likely to face milder symptoms. Conversely, men with shorter ring fingers may have symptoms that are more severe. A new study of this effect by researchers at Swansea University, published in the journal Early Human Development, found that, on average, men in countries with longer ring fingers – including Malaysia, Russia and Mexico – have a death rate of 2.7 per 100,000. For the countries where there’s shorter finger length – such as United Kingdom, Spain and Bulgaria – the average is 4.9 deaths per 100,000. Here’s the complete story from Daily Mail.