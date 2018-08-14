Are You a Lefty? Oreo has something Just for You!

Oreo is looking out for the lefties of the world. In honor of International Left Handers Day (which was yesterday, August 13th) the brand released a limited edition box of Oreo cookies designed specifically for left-handed folks. The packaging has a flap on the right side of the pack, rather than on the left, making it easier for southpaws to open. If you want the special pack, head to lefhandedoreo.com to fill out a form. They’re only available while supplies last.

Here’s more from Delish.