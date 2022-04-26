Are You A Good Neighbor?

In a new poll, 92% of people believe they’re a great person to live next to. Which implies that 8% of people know they’re that neighbor. And if you’re looking to improve your neighborly interactions, the poll also produced a rundown of the Top Signs of a Good Neighbor. Here are some highlights:
1. Accepts packages or deliveries when you’re away.
2. Keeps an eye on your home when you’re on vacation.
3. Warns you before they have a party.
4. Checks in on elderly or otherwise dependent neighbors.
5. Waters plants when you’re away.
6. Offers to split the cost of fencing on the property line.
7. Feeds pets when you’re on vacation.
8. Recommends local plumbers, handymen, or other services to you.
9. Picks up litter out front.
10. Lends you things, like a power washer or a tire pump.