Are We Washing Our Clothes Too Often?
When was the last time you did laundry? Home appliance company Bosch surveyed 2,000 British adults and found most people (58%) are not opposed to other people re-wearing their clothes multiple days in a row, but a quarter admitted they’d feel dirty doing so themselves. Also, nearly a quarter of people said they feel pressure from society to look presentable, with 16 percent worrying that a second wear could leave a bad impression. These pressures are causing people to wash clothing more frequently than is necessary, which isn’t good news for our environment. Bosch is encouraging consumers to wash their clothing less frequently. Here’s the complete story from Yahoo.