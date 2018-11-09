Are Oreos Black or Brown?

I have always though of Oreos as a very dark brown but…. I guess it’s not that straight forward. If you did’nt know it their is a big debate on social mdedia roght now bacaus according to the Oreo parent company (Mondelez) their is an article that says

Quote, “We do not have a color assigned to the cookie portion of an Oreo. Some people think the Oreo is a shade of brown, while others view the color closer to black.”

So…. is the Oreo cookie brown because it’s made form cocoa beans, which are brown. OR are they black because when the coca is processed they use alkali, which darkens the powder a bunch! And cocoa powder with alkali is called “black cocoa powder.”

I say they are “DARK Brown” but i can not say it as a fact, so it’s on you to fight it out.

(Thrillist)