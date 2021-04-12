Are Brittany Aldean, Jana Kramer and More Filming ‘Real Housewives of Nashville?’
Nashville is buzzing with rumors that a Real Housewives show is brewing featuring Brittany Aldean, Jana Kramer, Jenna Perdue, Kasi Wicks, Alexis Allen, and Sabina Rich.
Social media posts have people speculating that production for “Real Housewives of Nashville” is happening.
Jenna Perdue, wife of Dee Jay Silver, and Kasi Wicks, wife of Chuck Wicks, and sister of Jason Aldean, shared an Instagram story – where the caption read, “Let the adventures begin.”
On Sunday (April 11) Perdue and Wicks shared glam looks via Instagram and teased that they were “filming something.”
A “HousewivesofNashville” Instagram account has also surfaced. And Chuck Wicks’ IG story recently showed a camera crew in the background; while guests mix and mingle around a pool.