Are Blake and Gwen about to get engaged? “Us Weekly” says that’s the case

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images via ABC – Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani “are going to be announcing their engagement soon,” according to an unnamed source who Us Weekly quotes in its new issue.

In April, Gwen told Ellen DeGeneres she thinks about tying the knot “all the time,” and apparently for Blake, the feeling’s mutual.

“Blake has always wanted to marry Gwen,” Us Weekly’s source goes on to say, “but she’s always been extremely cautious because she has three kids to be mindful of.”

Gwen has three boys from her previous marriage to rocker Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 4.

Blake and Gwen have been together for about three years, following his surprise split from Miranda Lambert in the summer of 2015.

